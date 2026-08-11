Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Brings Southern Hip-Hop Legends to Houston

Add to Calendar

Two bald men in sunglasses and jewelry standing in front of a building with "New Orleans" sign, promoting "Cash Money No Limit Tour

Two of the most influential dynasties in Southern Hip-Hop are joining forces for a massive night in Houston. The Cash Money & No Limit Tour is headed to Toyota Center on Friday, September 11, bringing together some of New Orleans’ biggest names for a celebration of the music that helped shape an era.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

The night will also feature Lil Boosie as a special guest, adding another Louisiana heavyweight to an already stacked lineup. With Cash Money and No Limit sharing the same stage, Houston fans can expect a night packed with Southern Hip-Hop classics, nostalgia and records that have remained staples in the culture for decades.

The Cash Money & No Limit Tour hits Toyota Center in Houston on Friday, September 11. Tickets are available through Toyota Center.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close