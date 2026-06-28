10 Unforgettable BET Awards Moments That Still Have Everyone Talking

Source: Young Jas / Radio One

The BET Awards have delivered some of the biggest moments in music, culture, and entertainment. From unforgettable performances to emotional speeches and surprise reunions, here are 10 iconic moments that helped make the BET Awards a must-watch event.

1. Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Open the Show (2016)

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar set the stage on fire with a powerful performance of “Freedom.” It remains one of the most talked-about BET Awards openings ever.

2. Prince Tribute After His Passing (2016)

Following Prince’s death, the BET Awards honored the music legend with emotional performances from artists including Sheila E., Janelle Monáe, Erykah Badu, and The Roots.

3. Michael Jackson’s Lifetime Achievement Award (2003)

The King of Pop received one of the night’s highest honors, celebrating his unmatched impact on music and entertainment.

4. Whitney Houston’s Emotional Tribute (2012)

Just months after Whitney Houston’s passing, stars like Monica, Brandy, Chaka Khan, and Mariah Carey came together for a moving tribute.

5. Jamie Foxx Honors Anita Baker (2018)

Jamie Foxx had the audience laughing and singing as he celebrated Anita Baker before she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

6. Charlie Wilson’s Lifetime Achievement Celebration (2013)

Artists including Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, India.Arie, and Snoop Dogg paid tribute to the legendary Charlie Wilson with an unforgettable medley.

7. Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute (2010)

Chris Brown delivered a high-energy tribute to Michael Jackson before breaking down in tears while performing “Man in the Mirror.”

8. Patti LaBelle Saves the Prince Tribute (2010)

When technical issues disrupted the tribute, Patti LaBelle showed why she’s a legend by powering through and winning over the audience.

9. Queen Latifah Receives the Lifetime Achievement Award (2021)

Queen Latifah was honored for her incredible career in music, film, television, and business, with a heartfelt tribute from fellow entertainers.

10. DMX’s Final BET Awards Performance (2021)

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In one of the show’s most emotional moments, BET honored DMX with a tribute featuring Ruff Ryders, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, and more.

Final Thoughts

For more than two decades, the BET Awards have celebrated Black excellence while creating unforgettable television moments. Whether it’s a legendary performance, a heartfelt speech, or a surprise reunion, the show continues to deliver memories that fans talk about for years.