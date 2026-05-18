Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage's Seed

Latto just announced even bigger news than her final album: the arrival of her first child! And she confirmed that 21 Savage is the proud papa.

Source: Paras Griffin/Prince Williams

Ahead of her highly anticipated final album before retiring from the rap game, Latto (Alyssa Michelle Stephens) revealed that she gave birth. The “GOMF” girlie took to Instagram with a video that not only shared the good news about her bundle of joy, but a behind-the-scenes look at her entire motherhood journey.

The montage begins with a tearful and shocked Latto the moment she learned that she was expecting at five weeks. Her sister and bestie Brooklyn were also crying happy tears beside her in Tokyo, Japan. “It doesn’t feel real does it? I’m pregnant,” an emotional Latto seemingly says for the first time.

A collection of clips from ultrasounds and shots of her baby bump show fans the progress of her pregnancy inside and out. We get a glimpse of little Alyssa from a home movie before she tells her mother about a grandchild on the way around Christmas, at 19 weeks.

“She literally made a whole album with you in her stomach. FOR YOU! Your mother is the hardest working woman I’ve ever met,” one of Latto’s loved ones shared, addressing the celebrity seed.

Read more about Latto pregnancy journey and covert coupledom with 21 Savage after the flip!