White Castle Set to Open First Texas Location

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Texas burger lovers will soon get their first taste of a fast food icon that has been serving customers for more than a century. White Castle, the legendary burger chain famous for its small square sliders, has officially begun construction on its first Texas restaurant and plans to open its doors later this year.

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According to KHOU 11, construction started June 2 on a new 3,400 square foot White Castle restaurant at Grandscape in The Colony, a major entertainment and retail destination in North Texas. Company officials say the location is expected to open in late fall if construction stays on schedule. The restaurant is also expected to create approximately 70 jobs in the area.

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

White Castle executives say Grandscape was selected for the company’s Texas debut because of its reputation as a destination attraction that draws visitors from across the region. The family owned company, led by CEO Lisa Ingram, has spent years hearing requests from Texas residents who wanted the brand to expand into the Lone Star State.

Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, White Castle is widely recognized as America’s first fast food hamburger chain. The company helped pioneer many of the concepts that would later define the fast food industry and became the first restaurant chain in the United States to sell one billion hamburgers. Its signature sliders, topped with steamed onions and served on small square buns, have developed a loyal following across generations.

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For many Texans, the opening marks the arrival of a brand they have only experienced while traveling to other parts of the country. With its first Texas location now under construction, White Castle is preparing to introduce its famous sliders to a new audience while adding another major national restaurant name to the state’s already competitive burger landscape.