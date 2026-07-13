Sam Neill, “Jurassic Park” and “Event Horizon” Star, Dies at 78

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Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved actors.

Sam Neill, the acclaimed New Zealand actor whose career spanned more than five decades, has died at the age of 78.

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Neill became a global star in 1993 after portraying paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park. He later reprised the fan favorite role in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), cementing his place as one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces.

Beyond the world of dinosaurs, Neill built an impressive résumé across film and television. His memorable performances included roles in The Hunt for Red October, the Academy Award-winning drama The Piano, the sci-fi horror cult classic Event Horizon, and John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness. He also earned praise for his work in television projects such as Peaky Blinders and Merlin.

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Known for his versatility, charisma, and unmistakable screen presence, Neill earned the respect of audiences and fellow actors alike throughout his career. Whether leading blockbuster adventures, starring in historical dramas, or taking on psychological thrillers, he consistently delivered memorable performances.

Following news of his passing, fans across social media shared tributes celebrating his remarkable body of work and the lasting impact he had on generations of moviegoers.

Sam Neill leaves behind a legacy defined by unforgettable performances, timeless films, and a career that inspired millions around the world.

He was 78 years old.