Houston To Celebrate DJ Michael Watts’ Legacy During Watts Day 2026

Source: Watts Day 2026 / General

Houston will come together June 5 to celebrate the life, legacy and community impact of Michael “5000” Watts during Watts Day 2026, a citywide outreach event taking place across several neighborhoods.

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Presented by Swishahouse and powered by community partners including Genius and Each One Feed One, the annual event will continue Watts’ tradition of giving back through food giveaways, community support and neighborhood outreach.

According to the flyer, Watts Day will make stops at Haviland Park, Grimes Park, Sunflower Terrace Apartments and Cuney Homes throughout the day. Organizers are encouraging residents to scan the QR code on promotional materials for donation information and additional event details. The event serves as both a celebration of Houston culture and a tribute to one of the city’s most influential hip hop pioneers.

Source: Watts Day 2026 / General

Michael “5000” Watts was one of the most important figures in Texas hip hop history. As the founder of Swishahouse, Watts helped elevate Houston’s chopped and screwed movement to a national audience during the late 1990s and early 2000s. His legendary “Swisha Blends” mixtapes helped introduce the world to artists including Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Mike Jones while helping define the sound and identity of Houston rap culture.

Beyond music, Watts was deeply respected for his commitment to the community. Through toy drives, giveaways, mentorship and outreach efforts, he consistently poured back into the neighborhoods that supported him from the beginning. Watts Day now stands as a powerful reminder that his impact extended far beyond music and that his legacy continues to inspire Houston and Texas hip hop culture alike.

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