Texans Safety Jalen Pitre Hosting Free Field Day for Houston Area Kids

Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre recently stopped by The Keisha Nicole Show on 97.9 The Box ahead of his upcoming Pitre Foundation “Field and Fun Day,” a free community event designed to give kids a fun and active experience this weekend. The event is open to children ages 6 through 12 and will feature football camp activities, games, and opportunities for families to connect with the community.

According to the official event flyer, registration begins Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Stafford High School. The football camp portion of the day will run from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., followed by the Fun Day activities from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is completely free for participants and is powered by Shariff Injury Lawyers, Group 1, Tide Cleaners, and the Pitre Boyz Foundation.

Families interested in attending can register now online through Eventbrite. The event continues Jalen Pitre’s growing commitment to giving back to Houston area youth while creating positive experiences through sports, mentorship, and community engagement.

Register for Pitre Foundation Field and Fun Day

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Check out this clip of Pitre breaking down how he learned the discipline needed to become an NFL star.

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