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Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

Published on May 7, 2026

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Bun B UGK
Source: @the.yenhouse / @the.yenhouse

Houston hip hop fans, this is your chance to witness history live.

UGK Ridin' Dirty 2026
Source: General / Been Ridin’ Dirty

Bun B is bringing a special 30th anniversary celebration of UGK’s legendary Ridin’ Dirty album to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on August 1, 2026, and we’re giving lucky fans the chance to win tickets to the unforgettable night. The one time only event will feature live performances of classic UGK records, surprise guests, and tributes to the legendary Pimp C and Mr. 3-2 as Bun B celebrates one of the most important albums in Southern hip hop history. Enter now for your chance to be in the building for a night dedicated to the sound, culture, and legacy that helped put Texas rap on the map.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

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