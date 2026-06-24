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Walmart Cashier Accused of Stealing Winning Lottery Ticket

An elderly man nearly lost out on a lottery prize after a Walmart cashier allegedly kept a winning ticket receipt during a transaction in Florida. The incident reportedly happened

Published on June 24, 2026

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Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

An elderly man nearly lost out on a lottery prize after a Walmart cashier allegedly kept a winning ticket receipt during a transaction in Florida. The incident reportedly happened at a Walmart in DeLand.

According to investigators, the customer later realized the receipt was missing and returned to the store. Surveillance video allegedly showed the cashier placing the receipt in her pocket before leaving her shift.

Authorities say the receipt was later recovered and the employee was arrested on a felony grand theft charge. Walmart confirmed the employee was fired following the incident.

Lottery officials are reminding customers to always sign the back of tickets, keep receipts safe, and take photos of any winning tickets as a precaution against theft or loss.

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