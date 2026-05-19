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Wreckshop Family Reunion Brings Houston Together At Discovery Green

Published on May 19, 2026

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Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion

Houston’s music culture was on full display as the inaugural Wreckshop Family Reunion took over Discovery Green on May 17, 2026. Presented by Wreckshop Records and Lemon Lime Light Media, the event brought together some of the city’s most respected artists, DJs, media personalities, community leaders, and fans for a day centered around Houston pride, unity, and celebration.

Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion
Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion

The family style event featured performances and appearances from a long list of Houston favorites including Lil Flip, Killa Kyleon, Propain, DJ XO, DeLo, Quiet Money Dot, Yung Martez, Yung Al, Bumpy Johnson, and members of the Wreckshop family. Fans packed the park throughout the day, creating an atmosphere that felt like a true hometown celebration dedicated to Houston’s deep musical roots and influence.

In addition to the live performances, guests enjoyed activities that gave the event the feeling of a real neighborhood family reunion. Musical chairs on stage, cornhole games, domino tables, tribute DJ sets, giveaways, and crowd contests kept the energy alive from beginning to end. The event blended entertainment with nostalgia, reminding many attendees of the close knit spirit that helped shape Houston’s music scene over the years.

Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion
Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion

Hosting duties were handled by MC Kane and Terry Grossman, while DJ D Wreck and Lil Zac The DJ provided the soundtrack for the day. Community leaders also participated in the celebration, including Council Member Edward Pollard. Wreckshop Records founder Derrick “D Wreck” Dixon was honored alongside the label with special proclamations presented by Houston Chief Financial Officer and Controller Chris Hollins.

Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion
Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion

The event also highlighted Houston’s spirit of giving back. Attorney Rodney Jones of RJ Law Group partnered with LLC Cigars to award $2,500 to a guest currently battling cancer. Meanwhile, Gas God’s showed appreciation to Houston DJs by presenting them with customized gift boxes in recognition of the work they continue to do in pushing Houston music and culture worldwide.

Organizers say the Wreckshop Family Reunion was designed to celebrate the people who continue to shape Houston’s sound while strengthening connections between artists, DJs, media, and the community.

Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion
Wreckshop Family Reunion
Source: David Settle / Wreckshop Family Reunion

Judging by the turnout and support from the city, the first ever reunion delivered exactly that and established itself as another major cultural event for Houston’s entertainment scene.

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