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McDonald’s Apple Pie Flavor Now Found in Grocery Stores

One of McDonald’s most iconic desserts is getting new attention outside the drive-thru. Fans of the famous Apple Pie

Published on May 28, 2026

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One of McDonald’s most iconic desserts is getting new attention outside the drive-thru. Fans of the famous Apple Pie are now seeing a new version of the classic flavor show up in grocery stores nationwide.

A new frozen dessert inspired by the McDonald’s Apple Pie has officially launched in retail stores, giving customers a chance to enjoy that familiar cinnamon-apple taste at home. The treat features sweet apple filling wrapped in a flaky crust, designed to deliver the same warm, comforting flavor fans already know and love.

McDonald’s Apple Pie has been a longtime favorite on the menu, known for its crispy crust and sweet filling. While the restaurant version is still available at locations across the country, this new store-bought option gives fans another way to enjoy a similar taste anytime.

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