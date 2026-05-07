Bun B Presents: ‘Been Ridin’ Dirty’ 30th Anniversary Concert

Source: General / Been Ridin’ Dirty

Houston hip hop history will take center stage this summer as Bun B brings a one night only celebration of UGK’s legendary Ridin’ Dirty album to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on August 1, 2026.

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The event marks the 30th anniversary of the classic project that helped define Southern rap and solidified UGK as one of hip hop’s most influential duos. Fans can expect live performances of iconic tracks from the album, including songs that have rarely or never been performed live in full. Special guests are also expected to join Bun B on stage to perform verses originally delivered by the late Pimp C and Mr. 3-2, making this a powerful tribute to the legacy and lasting impact of Underground Kingz.



