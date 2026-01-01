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Upcoming Events - 97.9 The Box
Cash Money & No Limit Tour Brings Southern Hip-Hop Legends to Houston
Sep 11
- Date/time: Sep 11, 5:00pm
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: https://www.toyotacenter.com/events/detail/cash-money-no-limit
St. Jude Walk | Constellation Field | Sept. 12, 2026
Sep 12
- Date/time: Sep 12, 7:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Constellation Field
- Address: 1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX, 77498
Houston 9/11 Heroes Run | Houston City Hall | Sept. 12, 2026
Sep 12
- Date/time: Sep 12, 8:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Houston City Hall
- Address: 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX, 77002
Kehlani Brings World Tour To Houston September 13
Sep 13
- Date/time: Sep 13
- Venue: Woodlands Pavilion
- Address: 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, Woodlands, TX, 77380
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0064B63EA1775B
J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ Tour | Coming Sept. 16-17 to Toyota Center
Sep 16
- Date/time: Sep 16 to Sep 17
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Address: Houston, Texas
- Web: https://www.toyotacenter.com/events/detail/j-cole
Out of the Darkness Community Walks | Town Green Park | Sept. 26, 2026
Sep 26
- Date/time: Sep 26, 9:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Town Green Park
- Address: 2099 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, TX, 77380
Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9
Oct 9
- Date/time: Oct 9
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Address: 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, Texas
Bryson Tiller Bringing Neo Trap Soul Tour to The Woodlands October 15
Oct 15
- Date/time: Oct 15
- Venue: Woodlands Pavilion
- Address: 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, Woodlands, Texas, 77380
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/bryson-tiller-presents-the-neo-trapsoul-the-woodlands-texas-10-15-2026/event/3A0064BDA335AC45
The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends
Oct 28
- Date/time: Oct 28
- Venue: Smart Financial Centre
- Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land , Texas, 77479
- Web: https://us.atgtickets.com/events/the-roast-of-willie-d/smart-financial-centre/?fbclid=IwY2xjawTwL3BwZG9mAWV4dG4DYWVtAjEwAGJyaWQRMURzZktMemw1ZzMzOWNNcGhzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeRFqrCPm3iUlNvv4EIGQGnsmfl0wlUw_ny3p_J8U_t85kUlf_QAqJ4GLtv7Y_aem_YSZOQHITY_l5gDo0roo_wQ
Doja Cat’s Tour Ma Via 2026 World Tour Coming to Houston Nov. 7
Nov 7
- Date/time: Nov 7
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Address: Houston, Texas, 77056
- Web: https://www.toyotacenter.com/events/detail/doja-cat-2026
See Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Centre Dec. 5
Dec 5
- Date/time: Dec 5
- Venue: Smart Financial Centre
- Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas, 77479
- Web: https://us.atgtickets.com/events/chris-tucker/smart-financial-centre/
Houston’s MLK Unity Parade Returns January 18, 2027
Jan 17
- Date/time: Jan 17 to Jun 17
- Venue: Houston CIty Hall
- Address: 901 Bagby Street, Houston, Texas
- Web: https://www.houstontx.gov/mlk/index.html
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