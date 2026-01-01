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Upcoming Events - 97.9 The Box

Two bald men in sunglasses and jewelry standing in front of a building with "New Orleans" sign, promoting "Cash Money No Limit Tour

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Brings Southern Hip-Hop Legends to Houston

Sep 11
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St. Jude Walk | Constellation Field | Sept. 12, 2026

Sep 12
  • Date/time: Sep 12, 7:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Constellation Field
  • Address: 1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX, 77498
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Houston 9/11 Heroes Run | Houston City Hall | Sept. 12, 2026

Sep 12
  • Date/time: Sep 12, 8:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Houston City Hall
  • Address: 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX, 77002
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Kehlani Houston 2026

Kehlani Brings World Tour To Houston September 13

Sep 13
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J Cole New Tour Graphic

J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ Tour | Coming Sept. 16-17 to Toyota Center

Sep 16
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Out of the Darkness Community Walks | Town Green Park | Sept. 26, 2026

Sep 26
  • Date/time: Sep 26, 9:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Town Green Park
  • Address: 2099 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, TX, 77380
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The R&B Tour

Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9

Oct 9
  • Date/time: Oct 9
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
  • Address: 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, Texas
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Bryson Tiller Houston

Bryson Tiller Bringing Neo Trap Soul Tour to The Woodlands October 15

Oct 15
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A well-dressed man in a suit and tie, standing in front of a promotional poster for "The Roast of Willie D" event on October 28th in Sugar Land, TX.

The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends

Oct 28
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Doja Cat 2026 Houston

Doja Cat’s Tour Ma Via 2026 World Tour Coming to Houston Nov. 7

Nov 7
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Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".

See Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Centre Dec. 5

Dec 5
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MLK Parade 2027

Houston’s MLK Unity Parade Returns January 18, 2027

Jan 17
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