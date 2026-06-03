UniverSoul Circus Returns to Houston July 17 – August 9

Source: UniverSoul Circus / General

Step right up, Houston. The UniverSoul Circus is returning to the city from July 17 through August 9, bringing its world famous blend of acrobatics, music, dance, and family entertainment under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park. The nationally acclaimed circus will set up in the North Lot at 7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway West, offering weeks of high energy performances for audiences of all ages.

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Guests can enjoy multiple showtimes throughout the event, including 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. performances on weekends, along with evening shows during the week. Children under 12 months are admitted free when seated on a parent’s lap. Organizers remind attendees that outside food, toys, and strollers are not permitted inside the tent. Tickets are available now through the official UniverSoul Circus website and authorized ticketing partners. Families looking for a fun summer outing won’t want to miss one of Houston’s most anticipated live entertainment events.