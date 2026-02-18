J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ Tour | Coming Sept. 16 to Toyota Center

Houston, get ready. J. Cole is bringing The Fall Off Tour to the Toyota Center on September 16, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated hip hop shows of the year. Known for his lyrical depth, storytelling, and powerful stage presence, Cole has built a reputation for turning every arena into an intimate experience. From chart topping anthems to introspective fan favorites, this tour promises a night that will have Houston rapping every word right along with him.

