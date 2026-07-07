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Don Toliver Announces Houston Stop on Octane World Tour Leg 2

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Don Toliver concert poster with black and white images of the performer and the text "AUG. 11 NITROUS OCTANE WORLD TOUR: LEG 2 LIVE NATION DONTOLIVER.COM".
  • Date/time: Aug 11

Houston fans will have another chance to catch hometown star Don Toliver live this summer. The Texas native has announced that his Octane World Tour Leg 2 will stop in Houston on August 11, bringing his high-energy performance and immersive stage production back to the city that helped shape his career. The announcement comes as Toliver continues to build on the momentum of one of hip-hop’s most successful runs, with fans eagerly awaiting another unforgettable live show.

Known for blending melodic rap, psychedelic production, and arena-sized visuals, Don Toliver has quickly become one of the genre’s biggest touring acts. His Octane World Tour has earned praise for its cinematic stage design and electrifying performances, making the Houston date one of the most anticipated stops on the second leg of the tour. Tickets and additional information are available through Live Nation and DonToliver.com.

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