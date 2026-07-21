BIG3 Basketball Returns to Houston: Tickets On Sale Now

The BIG3 is bringing fast-paced 3-on-3 basketball back to Houston, and tickets are officially on sale. Fans can catch the action at Toyota Center on Sunday, July 26, featuring former NBA stars and fan favorites competing in one of basketball’s most exciting professional leagues.

This year’s event will showcase some of the league’s biggest names, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, Kemba Walker, and Wesley Johnson, along with plenty of other former NBA talent. Known for its physical play, four-point shots, and Hall of Fame-caliber players, the BIG3 continues to deliver a unique basketball experience for fans of all ages.

Best of all, all seats are just $45, making it an affordable way to experience the action live.

Don’t miss your chance to see the BIG3 take over Houston. Grab your tickets now and get ready for an afternoon of high-energy basketball at Toyota Center.