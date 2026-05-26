Kehlani Brings World Tour To Houston September 13

Kehlani is bringing the World Tour to Houston this fall, giving R&B fans a major night to look forward to at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The show is set for September 13 and will feature special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaiah Huron, TheARTI$T and Waseel.

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Known for her smooth vocals, emotional songwriting and undeniable stage presence, Kehlani has built a loyal fan base with songs that blend R&B, soul and personal storytelling. With a lineup packed with rising and established talent, this Houston stop is shaping up to be a night full of energy, vocals and unforgettable moments for fans.