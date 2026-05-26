Kehlani Brings World Tour To Houston September 13

- Date/time: Sep 13
- Venue: Woodlands Pavilion
- Address: 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, Woodlands, TX, 77380
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0064B63EA1775B
Kehlani is bringing the World Tour to Houston this fall, giving R&B fans a major night to look forward to at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The show is set for September 13 and will feature special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaiah Huron, TheARTI$T and Waseel.
Known for her smooth vocals, emotional songwriting and undeniable stage presence, Kehlani has built a loyal fan base with songs that blend R&B, soul and personal storytelling. With a lineup packed with rising and established talent, this Houston stop is shaping up to be a night full of energy, vocals and unforgettable moments for fans.
-
Sun, Fun, Fitness & Games: Amazing Summer Deals for Kids in Houston
-
Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration
-
Show Dad He's The Best! Enter the 'Do it For Dad Lunch' Giveaway
-
Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage's Seed