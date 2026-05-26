Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Kehlani Brings World Tour To Houston September 13

Add to Calendar

Kehlani Houston 2026

Kehlani is bringing the World Tour to Houston this fall, giving R&B fans a major night to look forward to at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The show is set for September 13 and will feature special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaiah Huron, TheARTI$T and Waseel.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

Known for her smooth vocals, emotional songwriting and undeniable stage presence, Kehlani has built a loyal fan base with songs that blend R&B, soul and personal storytelling. With a lineup packed with rising and established talent, this Houston stop is shaping up to be a night full of energy, vocals and unforgettable moments for fans.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close