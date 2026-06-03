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Bryson Tiller Bringing Neo Trap Soul Tour to The Woodlands October 15

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Bryson Tiller Houston

Known for chart topping hits like “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Whatever She Wants,” Tiller has become one of the defining voices of modern R&B, blending soulful melodies with hip hop influences to create a sound all his own.

The tour will also feature special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz, making it a must see event for music fans across Houston.

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