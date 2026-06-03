Bryson Tiller Bringing Neo Trap Soul Tour to The Woodlands October 15

- Date/time: Oct 15
- Venue: Woodlands Pavilion
- Address: 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, Woodlands, Texas, 77380
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/bryson-tiller-presents-the-neo-trapsoul-the-woodlands-texas-10-15-2026/event/3A0064BDA335AC45
Known for chart topping hits like “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Whatever She Wants,” Tiller has become one of the defining voices of modern R&B, blending soulful melodies with hip hop influences to create a sound all his own.
The tour will also feature special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz, making it a must see event for music fans across Houston.
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