Doja Cat’s Tour Ma Via 2026 World Tour Coming to Houston Nov. 7

- Date/time: Nov 7
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Address: Houston, Texas, 77056
- Web: https://www.toyotacenter.com/events/detail/doja-cat-2026
Global superstar Doja Cat is bringing her highly anticipated Tour Ma Vie 2026 World Tour to Houston for one unforgettable night at Toyota Center on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Known for her electrifying performances, bold visuals, and chart topping hits, Doja Cat is set to deliver a show packed with energy, creativity, and nonstop moments fans will not want to miss.
More from 97.9 The Box