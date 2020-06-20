Saweetie Breaks Down ‘Tap In’ Single & Why She Flips Samples To Make New Hits [EXCLUSIVE]

Bay Area hitmaker Saweetie has made it a habit to give credit to the music she grew up on while also making it her own. After “Icy,” she exploded in 2019 with “My Type,” a flip of Petey Pablo‘s “Freak-A-Leek.” So when the video dropped for her latest single “Tap In,” Oakland got it both ways with the Too Short “Blow The Whistle” sample and Saweetie giving the girls yet another summer smash.

Pimperelli J-Que checks in with Saweetie from LA and the two trade stories over some good cognac, what Saweete’s mindset is when it comes to crafting hits, how she plans to spend her birthday under quarantine and more!

