CLOSE
saweetie
HomeEntertainment News

Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week

Posted 13 hours ago

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


The Fashion Week train is in motion. What kicked off in New York was now spread across the pond to London. Celebrities packed their finest selections and headed to Milan to get in on the fashion and put their best stiletto forward.

Rapper Saweetie is no stranger to lighting up the red carpet. Her statement pieces have landed her on plenty of best dressed lists. She showed out for NYFW, but sis is stepping it up for her first day in Milan.

Overseas draped in the finest @harryhalim_paris,” she wrote on Instagram, debuting her latest look.

Saweetie wore a matching jacquard bustier, tuxe jacket, and trousers with sheer detailing on the thighs by Harry Halim Paris. She completed the look with a large top hat and a Pellegrino Paris purse.

If this is day one, I can’t wait to see what her and her stylist cook up together for the rest of Milan Fashion Week. Bryon Javar is the creative muscle behind most of Saweetie’s looks. The two have been creating magic together for some time now. The duo experiment with fashion in a way that shows complete range. From punk rocker to powder pink princess, together they execute fun, cohesive, stylish moments.

Because those looks are night and day, I am certain the level of slayage in Milan will be one for the books.

DON’T MISS…

GET THE LOOK: Saweetie’s Super Sleek Top Knot Bun

GET THE LOOK: Saweetie’s Shoe By Jessica Rich Collection Is 20 Percent Off

Saweetie Brings Us An ICY Collection Via Her Collaboration With Pretty Little Thing

Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

sono a milano! #mfw

A post shared by @ saweetie on

2.

3.

4.

Latest
Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’…
 5 hours ago
02.19.20
Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Found;…
 7 hours ago
02.19.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change To…
 10 hours ago
02.19.20
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 13 hours ago
02.19.20
15 items
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke
 14 hours ago
02.19.20
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
Pop Smoke Shot & Killed
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
Woman Alleges Rick James Raped Her In 1979,…
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty…
 16 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close