Maxo Kream Reveals ‘Weight Of The World’ Album On The Way With Tyler The Creator Collab ‘Big Persona’

Maxo Kream is preparing to release the follow-up to his lauded 2019 debut album Brandon Banks entitled Weight Of The World in October and with it comes a brand new music video for the single “Big Persona” featuring Tyler the Creator. With Tyler in full braggadocio mode reminiscent of his Call Me If You Get Lost album, Maxo sticks to being Maxo, gleefully ripping through lyrics while flexing about living in a new lap of luxury.

The video itself plays up to both Maxo and Tyler’s strengths. Whipping a Rolls-Royce truck as if it were in the Fast & Furious series? All Tyler. Clutching the stomach of your girlfriend as she’s carrying life? All Maxo. Peep the video for “Big Persona” below. The single is the second from Maxo in 2021 following “Local Joker” and his guest appearance on Wale’s “Down South” featuring Yella Beezy.

