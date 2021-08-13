Music
Wale Links With Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream For ‘Down South’ [NEW MUSIC]

Wale is appreciative of the classics, both in the wrestling ring and in the culture. On “Down South,” his brand new collaboration with Dallas native Yella Beezy and Houston’s own Maxo Kream, Folarin pays homage to Master P’s “Make ‘Em Say Ugh” as well as Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin” in the sample.

The Harry Fraud produced track is the first major collaboration between the three and Wale’s first single since he announced the release of Folarin 2 later this summer. The announcement came with a bold proclamation from the D.C. artist about greatness and him being one of the best to ever do it.

“I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever somebody told you…but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time,” he wrote. “Catalog. Consistency. Influence. Longevity. DMV.”

Press play on “Down South” below.

