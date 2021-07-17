Mike Jones Wants To Find The Guy Who Rapped His ‘Still Tippin’ Verse In Viral Video

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Jones began trending again on social media after the Houston native’s iconic verse from 2004’s “Still Tippin” made the rounds via TikTok.

In a clip titled “How To Escape The Hood,” interviewer Israel Padilla is seen chatting with two people who offer their opinions on uplifting one another to leave certain surroundings. Before long, a random white guy interrupts the conversation and shares his thoughts on how to leave the hood.

“I don’t know, I didn’t grow up there,” the man says, before others encourage him to visit the hood. “I’m down. Like, I like Mike Jones, f*cking, I’ll get down.”

Without hesitating, the man, seen in a Texas Tech polo shirt, begins rapping Jones’ verse from the 2004 single which opened up the floodgates for Houston artists and kickstarted a Texas wave. The video became so popular, Slim Thug himself shared the video on Instagram and it eventually caught the attention of Jones himself.

“Can somebody find the dude that spit my verse , & have em DM me, gotta show em love on LIVE or something, cuz that was 100 & came out of no where!” Jones wrote on Instagram Thursday (July 15). “Let’s me kno and hopefully let y’all kno, that real music can’t & wont die!”

Jones also promoted his fabled 281-330-8004 number which he got back in his possession in 2020.

Despite belonging in part to Slim Thug and Paul Wall and originally being featured on Swishahouse’s The Day Hell Broke Loose 2, Jones wound up taking the single for his 2005 debut album Who Is Mike Jones? The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and eventually was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

