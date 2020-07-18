CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number Again

Music and Entertainment Conference in Philadelphia - March 16, 2008

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

You can never count out a hustler.

More than a decade after he revealed that he gave away his famous phone number, Mike Jones revealed on social media that he once again owns the 281-330-8004 number.

“The # is Back on , all the way , and in BUSINESS!!! Can’t call it a GIMMICK NOW lol ,” Mike wrote on Instagram. “it’s 2 many of y’all already copying Lmao 😂 🚊 – to all the Day ones , Hit me up anytime , like usual , if I’m busy I’m busy , but u can get thru , and I will respond when I’m free! Thanks again for the love since day 1 , and Mo surprises are on the way!”

Back in his Swishahouse days, Mike made sure his number was relayed throughout every freestyle and track. After “Still Tippin” blew up from The Day Hell Broke Loose 2, Jones continued pressing on, resulting in his debut album Who? Mike Jones going double platinum after its release in April 2005.

RELATED: Mike Jones Details Old Beefs, Giving Up His Number, Copyrighting ‘Sauce’ And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Mike Jones To Fan Who Said He Sounds Like Quavo: “He Sound Like Me!”

 

mike jones

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Music and Entertainment Conference in Philadelphia - March 16, 2008
Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number…
 3 hours ago
07.18.20
MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma Featured In…
 4 hours ago
07.18.20
15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit - Arrivals
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 6 hours ago
07.18.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Nickname &…
 6 hours ago
07.18.20
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
August Alsina Detangles Jada Pinkett Smith Drama: “Nobody…
 18 hours ago
07.17.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Moving Forward
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Stalker Problems: A$AP Rocky Seeks Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
15 items
Prayers Up: Social Media Rallies Around Tamar Braxton…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Tory Lanez
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion…
 2 days ago
07.17.20
Dreamville President Announces J. Cole Is Not Dropping…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
Study Shows Black Businesses Had a Harder Time…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
Kanye West Officially Listed On The Ballot In…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
Quavo And Saweetie Show Off Their Flirtatious Sides…
 2 days ago
07.17.20
Machine Gun Kelly And Young Thug Perform At The Hollywood Palladium
Migos Sues Former Attorney For Malpractice, Seeking ‘Millions’…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
2007 Park City - Weapons Premiere Party Hosted by Damon Dash
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 3 days ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close