Wale Declares Himself One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time, Announces ‘Folarin 2’ Project

The DMV Hip-Hop star has enough audio evidence to support his bold claim.

Wale has been active as a Hip-Hop artist since 2005 and has released a number of acclaimed projects along with some notable commercial hits. Taking to Twitter, the Washington, D.C. Area star declared himself one of the greatest rappers of all time and announced a new project as well.

Out of the vast number of DMV artists, Wale emerged in the mid-2000s as the region’s biggest star. With his skill set spanning between club-ready anthems, brilliant displays of witty lyricism, and even spoken word poetry, Wale’s chest-puff moment on Twitter definitely caught the attention of his legion of fans and other observers.

“I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever soembody told you … but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time . Catalog .Consistency. Influence. Longevity . DMV. With that said #Folarin2 this summer .,” Wale tweeted on Tuesday (June 22).

Folarin 2 would be the follow-up to 2012’s commercially-released mixtape Folarin and will be Wale’s first full project since The Imperfect Storm EP released in 2020.

We’ll be sure to report back when Folarin 2 hits the streets.

Also, we're providing a link to music journalist and curator Jesse Fairfax's

Wale Declares Himself One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time, Announces ‘Folarin 2’ Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

