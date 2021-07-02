Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Cashes In On New NCAA NIL Rule With $2M Deal

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Master P‘s son Hercy Miller hasn’t played a game yet for Tennessee State University but the 19-year-old has already inked a multi-million dollar deal.

Hours after the NCAA’s new rules regarding name, image and likeness went into effect, Hercy inked a four-year deal with Web Apps America, a software development company which will net him $2 million.

“I signed a deal with an American technology company. Like my dad said, it’s a blessing,” Hercy told TMZ on Friday (July 2).

Master P forecasted the deal earlier this year when the NCAA’s NIL rules were coming into play, telling TMZ he was waiting on the regulations regarding athletes’ ability to earn money off their likeness and name to change.

“We have a lot of deals on the table, not only for Hercy, but for [son] Mercy,” Master P said in April. “In August, the league is changing, the NCAA. You’ll be able to make money off your likeness, you’ll be able to do marketing deals. So, right now I have a deal on the table for Hercy for $2.5 million. He never even played a lick of [college] basketball.”

RELATED: Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Is Set To Be A Multi-Millionaire Even Before He Steps On A NBA Court

RELATED: Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For New Orleans Pelicans Coaching Job

Before Hercy begins his career at the HBCU, he plans on giving back to the community beforehand.

“I learned from my dad, I’m gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21,” Hercy said. “I’m giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies.”

Also On 97.9 The Box: