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Show Mom She Means The World! Enter The Big Mama Brunch Giveaway

For the mom or mother figure in your life

Published on April 9, 2026

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Big Mama Brunch 2026
Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

97.9 The Box is showing love to the special women who hold it all together with Good Morning H-Town’s Big Mama Brunch, a celebration dedicated to honoring moms across the city. You are invited to share what makes the mother figure in their life so special for a chance to be part of this unforgettable experience. Starting May 4, Good Morning H-Town could be calling selected winners to join the celebration, so make sure you are locked in and ready. To enter, text BRUNCH to 24042 or visit TheBoxHouston.com for your chance to win.

The Big Mama Brunch is powered by Hennessy, A Life Hospitality Group, and 97.9 The Box.

CONTEST BEGINS APRIL 13TH AT MIDNIGHT. COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW TO ENTER.

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