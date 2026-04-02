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Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Published on April 2, 2026

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Mostyn April 2026
Source: General / Mostyn Law

Houston, it’s time to show up for your community. 97.9 The Box has teamed up with Mostyn Law and 1-800-TruckWreck to help a deserving Houston family with a $1,000 rental assistance check. If you are going through a tough time or know someone who could truly use the help, we want to hear your story. Tell us why this support matters and how it could make a real difference.

Don’t wait, the deadline to submit your nomination is 2:00PM on April 26, 2026. Take a moment to nominate yourself or someone you care about and be part of something that gives back to the city.

Submit your entry today at http://www.mostynlaw.com/rent

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