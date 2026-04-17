Happy National Crawfish Day! 12 Deals Around Houston

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Happy National Crawfish Day, Houston! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to dive into some spicy mudbugs, today’s the day—and we’ve got you covered with the best crawfish deals happening across the city.

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From backyard-style boils to fan-favorite seafood spots, these Houston crawfish specials are serving up big flavor without breaking the bank.

Whether you like your crawfish extra seasoned, piled high with corn and potatoes or paired with a cold drink, there’s something for everyone. We rounded up 12 great crawfish deals to help you celebrate National Crawfish Day the right way—full, happy and maybe a little messy.