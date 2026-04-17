Happy National Crawfish Day! 12 Deals Around Houston
Happy National Crawfish Day, Houston! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to dive into some spicy mudbugs, today’s the day—and we’ve got you covered with the best crawfish deals happening across the city.
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From backyard-style boils to fan-favorite seafood spots, these Houston crawfish specials are serving up big flavor without breaking the bank.
Whether you like your crawfish extra seasoned, piled high with corn and potatoes or paired with a cold drink, there’s something for everyone. We rounded up 12 great crawfish deals to help you celebrate National Crawfish Day the right way—full, happy and maybe a little messy.
1. Prospect Park Restaurant – Free Crawfish
Prospect Park Restaurant is offering two pounds of free crawfish until 8PM for every guest that RSVPs.
2. Blazin Cajun HTX – 4 Pounds for $20
Blazin Cajun HTX is offering four pounds of crawfish for $20 starting at 5PM. The first 30 customers get a pound for free.
3. Reel Seafood – 3 Pounds for $24
Reel Seafood & Bar is offering three pounds of crawfish for $24. Must be dining in.
4. Captain K Seafood – 5 Pounds of Crawfish for $31.99
Captain K Seafood is offering five pounds of crawfish for $31.99 through April 19.
5. The Crab Trap – 5 Pounds for $28
The Crab Trap is offering five pounds f crawfish for $28. This includes Uber Eats orders.
6. Boudreauxs Cajun Kitchen – 5 Pounds for $30
Boudreauxs Cajun Kitchen is offering five pounds of crawfish for $30.
7. Daiq’s – 3 Pounds for $25 + Specials
Daiq’s is offering three pounds of crawfish for $25. In addition to that, free frozen margaritas with purchase and $2 beers!
8. Big Ben Tavern – 3 Pounds for $25
Big Ben Tavern in Sugar Land is offering three pounds of crawfish for $25. On Sunday, they’re offering all-you-can-eat crawfish for $43.
9. The Locker Room – $9.99 a Pound Daily
The Locker Room is offering crawfish for $9.99 a pound. On Tuesdays, they’re offering crawfish at $5.99 a pound (minimum three-pound purchase).
10. Wakefield Crowbar – 5 Pounds for $40
Wakefield Crowbar is offering five pounds of crawfish for $40.
11. Clay’s Restaurant – $5.99 a Pound Dine-In
Clay’s Restaurant is offering crawfish at $5.99 a pound with purchase of a drink for dine-in customers only.
12. The Hideaway on Dunvale – $8 a Pound
The Hideaway on Dunvale is offering crawfish at $8 a pound (two-pound minimum purchase). Sausage is $4, while extra corn and potato is $2.
Happy National Crawfish Day! 12 Deals Around Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com