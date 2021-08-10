Music
Lebra Jolie Flips Viral Freestyle Into ‘Now What’ EP [NEW MUSIC]

Lebra Jolie’s summer changed on June 26.

The Houston native uploaded her “Now What” video shot at her old high school to Twitter. Within hours the hi-hat freestyle with an ode to high school marching band culture gained Lebra new fans and solidified a game plan she’d executed time and time again. She’d release a video on social media, grab a few heads with empirical evidence of her skills and move on to the next track. “Now What,” however, did something different. To date, the video clip has been viewed more than 1.3 million times on the popular social media platform, leading to Lebra being acknowledged by Billboard and more.

In 2021, Houston has the largest population of women who can rap, whether for a wedding freestyle or like KenTheMan, MonaLeo, OMB Bloodbath and others – viable stars with Billboard charts and thousands of fans ready to ride for them. Lebra Jolie is no different. On Now What, the Fifth Ward star crafts anthems for women hitting the club, heading to the gym or simply taking over corporate America. There’s braggadocio throughout, heavy boasts about her beauty and hustle but everything slows down on “Enchanted.” A song for a late-night playlist, Lebra recoils back about good and bad nights with a lover, physically pleasing yet mentally weighing on her at every turn.

Now What is a showcase for Lebra’s storytelling. Being the confident woman in any arena has given her renewed power to shape her voice and be cutthroat with her flow. On her latest EP, she’s showing what the work turned into, a well-rounded project to ride the rest of the summer into the fall.

Stream the 10-track Now What EP in full below.

