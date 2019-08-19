KenTheMan & Lebra Jolie Link Up For “First Off” [NEW MUSIC]

Two months ago, KenTheMan and Lebra Jolie had you throwing fits. Then they had IG gone crazy off fits, random antics in the studio, parties and more. Now after they smashed a recent Clé pool party with Lil Baby, the duo link up for another banger, “First Off.”

RELATED: KenTheMan Flips A Zapp Classic For “Houston Love” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Lebra Jolie Drops A Fire Freestyle, Explains How She And KenTheMan Connected, Label Deals & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: KenTheMan On Her Bars: “I Take Pride In Writing” [EXCLUSIVE]

With DJ Chose on the boards and handclaps coming left and right, “First Off,” is a pure rapping display by both ladies, Lebra taking authority when it comes to who she lets in the bedroom to Ken being the second coming of Eve as a pitbull in a skirt. Listen to the new track from Ken & Lebra below.

Also On 97.9 The Box: