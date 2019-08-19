CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

KenTheMan & Lebra Jolie Link Up For “First Off” [NEW MUSIC]

Two months ago, KenTheMan and Lebra Jolie had you throwing fits. Then they had IG gone crazy off fits, random antics in the studio, parties and more. Now after they smashed a recent Clé pool party with Lil Baby, the duo link up for another banger, “First Off.”

RELATED: KenTheMan Flips A Zapp Classic For “Houston Love” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Lebra Jolie Drops A Fire Freestyle, Explains How She And KenTheMan Connected, Label Deals & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: KenTheMan On Her Bars: “I Take Pride In Writing” [EXCLUSIVE]

With DJ Chose on the boards and handclaps coming left and right, “First Off,” is a pure rapping display by both ladies, Lebra taking authority when it comes to who she lets in the bedroom to Ken being the second coming of Eve as a pitbull in a skirt. Listen to the new track from Ken & Lebra below.

dj chose , kentheman , lebra jolie , TM

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close