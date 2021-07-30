Maxo Kream Returns With ‘Local Joker’ [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Maxo Kream’s quiet time is officially over.

The Houston rapper returns with “Local Joker,” his first official single in more than a year complete with a music video to boot. The somber music video highlights Maxo rise from hard scrabble in Alief to riches and a new connection with his father. All the while, he, family and friends wear tribute T-shirts for his brother, who tragically lost his life last year.

“‘Local Joker’ explains where I’m at in my life right now,” Maxo said in a press statement. “I love Houston, I’m from Houston. My merch is Houston-focused. My music has a strong Houston influence-everything is Houston, it’s local. You can catch me in any part of Houston with the local jokers – but at the same time I’m not a local joker because I’ve grown and expanded the territory that I touch. But home will always be home- and that’s Houston, Alief fasho!”

Watch the video directed by Notachance below.

RELATED: New Video: OMB Bloodbath feat. Maxo Kream – “Dropout”

RELATED: Maxo Kream Reveals How Roc Nation Deal Came To Be & How Mike Dean Made ‘Brandon Banks’ Sound Like A Classic [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box: