Maxo Kream Reveals How Roc Nation Deal Came To Be & How Mike Dean Made ‘Brandon Banks’ Sound Like A Classic [EXCLUSIVE]

Maxo Kream is back! The Kream Clicc leader already has one of the year’s best albums in Brandon Banks and now he’s about to hit the road.

With “She Live” featuring Megan Thee Stallion blowing up, Maxo kicks it with G-Man and J-Que inside the Houston BMW Studios and gives them the scoop on why Brandon Banks had to have all the Houston involvement, Mike Dean’s involvement, how the Roc Nation deal came to be, why Houston is all about getting it out the mud, tour life and more!

