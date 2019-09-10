CLOSE
Maxo Kream & Megan Thee Stallion Channel “Flavor Of Love / I Love New York” For “She Live” [NEW VIDEO]

Okay if you’re like me and watched so much VH1 reality TV like 10-15 years ago then you know Flavor Of Love and I Love New York were by far the most hilarious and social media ready dating shows of all-time. Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion take that idea up a little notch by making their “She Live” collab from Brandon Banks just like that!

Maxo is out here giving ladies pendants, Megan is making sure shirtless dudes are driving the boat in an elegant (read: no D’usse) way and it’s pretty lit. Even the end of the video with the cast and credits is a homage to those VH1 shows with Meg in the confessional and more. Ladies, you get eye candy. Fellas, you get eye candy. Everybody’s happy.

Watch the video for “She Live” on YouTube below.

