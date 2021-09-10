Mostyn Law Firm & 1-800 TruckWreck Honor Houston’s First Responder Difference Makers!

Mostyn Law Firm and 97.9 The Box are partnering together to highlight a local First Responder working in the rescue services, medical emergency, fire, safety, weather damage or law enforcement professions!

Tell us how their service makes a difference for those in need during emergency situations and 20 First Responders will receive the following in the month of October as a salute from Amber Mostyn and Mostyn Law!:

A $200 Amazon Gift Card

A $100 Gift Card To Lucille’s Restaurant

A Commemorative Desk Trophy Honoring Their Distinction!

Amber Mostyn and Mostyn Law will Salute 20 First Responders in the Month of October

Complete your nomination by providing the information below before 11:59 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 for consideration by our judges. The on-air salutes to our First Responder Difference Makers will begin on Monday, October 4, 2021.