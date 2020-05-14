New Video: OMB Bloodbath feat. Maxo Kream – “Dropout”

New deal, major moves.

OMB Bloodbath made it official earlier this month when the Third Ward rapper inked a deal with 10:22PM, LVRN and Interscope Records. What do you do when all eyes are on you? You drop a record with Maxo Kream that lives up to everything they signed you for. “Dropout” finds Maxo and Bloodbath in the pocket, going back and forth about who real and isn’t. It’s all rap life for both Maxo and Bloodbath as the Alief and Third Ward connection give salutes to the legends while forging their own path.

Watch the video for “Dropout” from Bloodbath and Maxo below!

