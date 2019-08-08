CLOSE
Watch OMB Bloodbath’s “Sour Cream” Video

OMB Bloodbath feels like she’s going all over the place. Cali, label offices and more, everybody wants a piece of the Third Ward rapper but on her latest quick track, she’s still Tre until the death — and a free agent on her own terms.

“I don’t need no label, I’m signed to me / You know lil’ Big Blood who they tryna be,” she raps on “Sour Cream”. From there, Bloodbath does what she does best as one of Houston’s hardest out. Watch the Lucid Visuals directed video from Bloodbath below.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Third Ward’s Own OMB Bloodbath Explains Her Name, Gentrification, &amp; The Perfect Ass-Eating Age

