Watch Maxo Kream’s “Drizzy Draco” Video [NEW VIDEO]

The lesson as always kids – don’t rob Maxo Kream.

Shot in LA, Maxo revisits “Drizzy Draco” from his Brandon Banks debut album as some robbers have not only taken advantage of a lowly thug, they’ve made off with a case ala Pulp Fiction.

“Maxo Jordan, Maxo Kobe, you can’t hold me it’s a mismatch / Boss persona, that’s my feng shui, I got Badu just like Andre,” Maxo raps on the opening verse. Watch the official video for “Drizzy Draco” below. Brandon Banks is out now.

RELATED: Bun B Drops “In My Trunk” Video Feat. Young Dolph & Maxo Kream

RELATED: Maxo Kream Reveals How Roc Nation Deal Came To Be & How Mike Dean Made ‘Brandon Banks’ Sound Like A Classic [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Maxo Kream & Megan Thee Stallion Channel “Flavor Of Love / I Love New York” For “She Live” [NEW VIDEO]

Also On 97.9 The Box: