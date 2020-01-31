CLOSE
Watch Maxo Kream’s “Drizzy Draco” Video [NEW VIDEO]

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

The lesson as always kids – don’t rob Maxo Kream.

Shot in LA, Maxo revisits “Drizzy Draco” from his Brandon Banks debut album as some robbers have not only taken advantage of a lowly thug, they’ve made off with a case ala Pulp Fiction.

“Maxo Jordan, Maxo Kobe, you can’t hold me it’s a mismatch / Boss persona, that’s my feng shui, I got Badu just like Andre,” Maxo raps on the opening verse. Watch the official video for “Drizzy Draco” below. Brandon Banks is out now.

brandon banks , Maxo Kream

