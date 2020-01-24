CLOSE
Bun B Drops “In My Trunk” Video Feat. Young Dolph & Maxo Kream

Off the 'Bun B Day' EP, which is available now

Bun B is the unofficial Mayor of Houston and can be spotted anywhere he wants, in any room or building in the city. With the official “In My Trunk” video, Bun revisits his Bun B Day EP with Young Dolph and Maxo Kream for another salute to being an OG.

“As an OG, it’s imperative that we make ourselves available to the next generation,” Bun B told Complex. “We have to make sure we equip them with the knowledge to overcome their circumstance and beat the game. That always starts with the music. Being able to not only record with Dolph and Maxo but also give them some real game is absolutely necessary to expand the culture and the community.”

You can watch the semi-animated video directed by Michael Artis below.

RELATED: Stream Bun B’s ‘Bun B Day’ EP Feat. Young Dolph, Maxo Kream &amp; Yella Beezy

RELATED: Bun B, Killa Kyleon &amp; Propain Team Up For “TBA (Texas Bar Association)” [VIDEO]

bun b , Bun-B Day , Maxo Kream , young dolph

