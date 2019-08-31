Stream Bun B’s ‘Bun B Day’ EP Feat. Young Dolph, Maxo Kream & Yella Beezy

Happy Bun B Day (or weekend), America!

In honor of the official holiday of the King of the Trill (which is celebrating its 10th year this year), Bun B drops a little gift to fans, a quickstrike EP featuring the likes of Maxo Kream, Young Dolph, Yella Beezy and more.

“We knew that we were planning things for Bun B Weekend, and I thought, you know, my fans are always asking for more music,” Bun told CultureMap. “And I thought it would be fun just to drop a couple of songs to coincide with the weekend.”

With fans already clamoring that “In My Trunk” is the tape’s standout, peep game at how Bun celebrates his day his way below.

