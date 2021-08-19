Wale Doubles Down On Claiming To Be ‘One of the Greatest Rappers of All Time’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Wale is definitely a legend, well, at least in his own mind.

The D.C. rapper pounded on his chest virtually when he made the bold claim that he was one of the greatest rappers while announcing his Folarin 2 project is on the way back in June. Now, the “Lotus Flower Bomb” crafter is doubling down on that claim.

Wednesday (Aug.18), Wale hopped back on Twitter to once again toot his own horn explaining his stance because of his “deep cuts” and RIAA certifications. In a boastful tweet, he wrote, “When I say I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time. I mean it with all my heart,” he began his tweet. “I’ve put out more QUALITY music than most. My deep cuts are crazy. My singles all got plaques. Decade plus. THAT is why I’m heavy on the gratitude.”

While Wale was dead serious, a few people were calling the tweet straight-up cap. The Shaderoom wasted no time sharing the DMV native’s tweet, and it spawned plenty of reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “I will never understand why people call themselves the greatest of all time… Isn’t that for the fans to declare?”

Fair assessment.

Another user wrote, “Yeah, this is a stretch, actually a big one.” One more pointed out, “When you’re great u don’t have to say it, others will .”

That’s also a good point.

Wale saw all of those comments, and it didn’t change his stance at all. He hopped back on Twitter and acknowledged he “chose violence.”

Wale has a very deep catalog of hits that could easily help back his argument, but the fans will determine this in the end.

