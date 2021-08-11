Yella Beezy Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges In Texas

Yella Beezy was arrested on Wednesday (August 11) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to TMZ, the Dallas rapper was pulled over by officers who searched his vehicle and discovered over 400 grams of a controlled substance, four handguns and a rifle.

Beezy shared a video to Instagram late Tuesday (August 10) of him being stopped by police and his vehicle being searched. He captioned the post, “They stay fwm.”

The arrest is the second for the “That’s On Me” rapper. In February, he was arrested on weapons charges in Dallas, although he claimed the arrest was a setup. He faces a felony charge related to the possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor regarding the unlawful carrying of the weapons.

RELATED: Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At V Live Dallas