CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At V Live Dallas

Let's go to the videotape...

Shaq's Fun House

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Yella Beezy and his crew allegedly blessed a rival rapper’s manager with the fade. Thus, he’s getting sued by the victim.

According to TMZ, a man named Brandon Rainwater is suing Yella and his team, and claims they put the hands and feet on him outside of V Live strip club in Dallas. The beating reportedly left Rainwater with a dislocated hip.

Of course, surveillance footage has surfaced that shows the beating happening across the street from the club. A man is seeing being chased by 3 to 4 men, who catch up with him and start beating him in the street. Cars are initially in the way but when they get out the way the man is seen on the ground on his knees trying to gather himself slowly while the assailants head back to te club.

Per Rainwater—who manages a rapper named Mo3 who has known issues with Yella Beezy—he hit the club last month but security held him up before he could get inside. That’s when he claims a security guard approached him with a gun in his hand with Yella standing near him.

See the jig, Rainwater claims he ran off only to get chased down by Yella Beezy and his crew. Rainwater claims he went to the hospital that night and is currently undergoing physical therapy. He’s suing Beezy as well as he club for providing inadequate security.

Reportedly, he’s seeking $1M in damages.

Peep the fade delivery in the video below.

 

Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At V Live Dallas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Yella Beezy

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 1 hour ago
02.11.20
Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At…
 3 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The…
 4 hours ago
02.11.20
10 items
10 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The…
 5 hours ago
02.11.20
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 15 hours ago
02.11.20
Power Season 6, Series Finale
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 19 hours ago
02.10.20
7 items
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020…
 20 hours ago
02.10.20
Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes”…
 23 hours ago
02.10.20
9 items
Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks…
 24 hours ago
02.10.20
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
15 items
Blac Chyna Roasted Ferociously Over Her Oscar Awards…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Spike Lee Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant With…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Snoop Dogg Claims He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Little Known Black History Fact: Lusia Harris
 1 day ago
02.10.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 2 days ago
02.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close