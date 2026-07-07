97.9 The Box

Source: Red Bull / Red Bull

Red Bull Dance Your Style is bringing one of the world’s biggest freestyle dance competitions to H-Town on Saturday, July 11, at Silver Street Studios. Watch the nation’s top freestyle dancers go head-to-head in high-energy one-on-one battles featuring Hip-Hop, house, popping, locking, waacking, and more. The twist? The crowd decides who wins, putting the power in the hands of the audience throughout the competition.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the battles begin at 7 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to experience an unforgettable night of music, dance, and nonstop energy.



Get your tickets now at RedBullHouston.eventbrite.com and use promo code RBDYS50 for a special discount.