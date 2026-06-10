FIFA World Cup 26 Viewing Parties: Sugar Land

Source: FIFA 2026 / FIFA 2026

Sugar Land Town Square comes alive on match days with the region’s most exciting World Cup watch party experience. Fans can enjoy a massive outdoor viewing screen, pre- and post-match entertainment, international food vendors, cultural performances, and family-friendly activities that celebrate the global spirit of the tournament. With thousands of residents and visitors expected throughout the series, these match-day experiences create a vibrant, energetic atmosphere that brings the community together around the world’s biggest sporting event.