FIFA World Cup 26 Viewing Parties: Sugar Land

- Date/time: Jun 11 to Jul 19
- Venue: Sugar Land Town Square
- Address: 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, Texas
- Web: https://visitsugarlandtx.com/do/world-cup-2026-viewing-parties
Sugar Land Town Square comes alive on match days with the region’s most exciting World Cup watch party experience. Fans can enjoy a massive outdoor viewing screen, pre- and post-match entertainment, international food vendors, cultural performances, and family-friendly activities that celebrate the global spirit of the tournament. With thousands of residents and visitors expected throughout the series, these match-day experiences create a vibrant, energetic atmosphere that brings the community together around the world’s biggest sporting event.
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