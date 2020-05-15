CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
OMB Bloodbath Details Her New Label Deal With Interscope & More [EXCLUSIVE]

OMB Bloodbath

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

The Biggest. A year can do a lot for you, ask OMB Bloodbath! With her new deal with Interscope secure, Bloodbath checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to detail the new deal, plus Beyoncé showing her love on her playlist (4:15), potential collaboration with Summer Walker (5:00), what locked her into LVRN and 10:22PM and Interscope (5:50), whether or not you should have sex on the first night & relationships (8:22), her favorite artists in Houston (10:55) and more!

