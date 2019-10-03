CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Mista Madd ft. KenTheMan, Lebra Jolie, & OMB Bloodbath – Down South 2019 Remix [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Mista Madd Down South Remix

Source: Orbit Did It / Mista Madd

You’ve heard the “Down South” 2019 remix with Mista MaddKenTheManLebra Jolie, and OMB Bloodbath but have you seen the wild pool party inspired video? No, okay we gotta break this down for you because it is seriously too hot to handle.

Somehow, Mista Madd convinced Slim Thug to hold a pool party at his house — only for Slim to realize that Mista Madd is holding the biggest pool party in the city and Slim isn’t even there. Heck, even Yungstar, one of the original stars of the original “Down South” pulled up. Slim had to be siiiiiick.

Then, we get three fire verses from KenTheMan, Lebra and Bloodbath surrounded by baddies and even snakes. You get three of H-Town’s hottest rappers go bar for bar talking their own brand of sh*t for the world to enjoy and take in. Watch the full video below!

RELATED: Watch OMB Bloodbath’s “Sour Cream” Video

RELATED: Watch KenTheMan’s XXL Freestyle [VIDEO]

RELATED: KenTheMan &amp; Lebra Jolie Link Up For “First Off” [NEW MUSIC]

kentheman , lebra jolie , Mista Madd , omb bloodbath

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next…
 2 hours ago
10.03.19
R. Kelly Denied Bail, Trial Date Set For…
 5 hours ago
10.03.19
Man Convicted Of Killing Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced…
 23 hours ago
10.02.19
B.o.B Goes Off After Internet Hoax Claims He…
 24 hours ago
10.02.19
Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Moneyless: Stacey Dash Claims She Can’t Afford A…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Tyler Perry On Forgiving His Abusive Father: “I…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels Announce Pregnancy
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Daddy For Real: Too Short Explains How He…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Shaq Gets At Damian Lillard In Diss Track,…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close