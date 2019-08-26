Watch KenTheMan’s XXL Freestyle [VIDEO]

Told y’all KenTheMan had bars.

The Houston rapper went up to New York recently and decided to give the good people at XXL a freestyle. Much like Megan Thee Stallion‘s full on takeover for the XXL Freshman class this year, Ken made sure to remind people that there are plenty of women in the H who got bars.

“I’m walkin’ on b***hes like pedestrians,” she raps in the freestyle. “Hood b***h, but the p***y good like Samaritans/He said it’s super fire, he start callin’ it Targaryen/I’ve been gettin’ money, baby, booked like a librarian.”

Watch the freestyle and Ken discuss what it was like killing the #ActUpChallenge and jumping on other people’s production.

