Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Watch KenTheMan’s XXL Freestyle [VIDEO]

Told y’all KenTheMan had bars.

The Houston rapper went up to New York recently and decided to give the good people at XXL a freestyle. Much like Megan Thee Stallion‘s full on takeover for the XXL Freshman class this year, Ken made sure to remind people that there are plenty of women in the H who got bars.

“I’m walkin’ on b***hes like pedestrians,” she raps in the freestyle. “Hood b***h, but the p***y good like Samaritans/He said it’s super fire, he start callin’ it Targaryen/I’ve been gettin’ money, baby, booked like a librarian.”

Watch the freestyle and Ken discuss what it was like killing the #ActUpChallenge and jumping on other people’s production.

MORE KENTHEMAN: KenTheMan &amp; Lebra Jolie Link Up For “First Off” [NEW MUSIC]

SEE ALSO: KenTheMan Flips A Zapp Classic For “Houston Love” [NEW MUSIC]

SEE ALSO: KenTheMan On Her Bars: “I Take Pride In Writing” [EXCLUSIVE]

kentheman , TM , XXL

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close